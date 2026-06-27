John Mozeliak Has New Gig After Long Run In St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals made sweeping changes over the winter and even appointed a new president of baseball operations. With John Mozeliak stepping away, Chaim Bloom was appointed, and so far, the changes Bloom has made have been working out quite well.

The Cardinals are in playoff position despite entering a rebuild under Bloom, a stark contrast from being stuck in the middle in 2024 and 2025. However, Mozeliak isn't done just yet.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Mozeliak has been named as the interim replacement for Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who was fired on Friday.

The Angels have fired GM Perry Minasian.



John Mozeliak has been brought in as a consultant. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 27, 2026

John Mozeliak Returns With Angels

Aug 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Despite the struggles the Cardinals endured in Mozeliak's last few years at the helm, he had quite a run of success in St. Louis. He managed to bring in players such as Lance Berkman, Matt Holliday, David Freese, Rafael Furcal, Allen Craig, Jason Motte and others who played a key role in the team winning their 2011 World Series championship.

He was hired as the general manager in 2008 after Walt Jocketty was fired. He led the Cardinals to 10 postseason appearances, including six National League Central titles and four wild card berths. St. Louis reached the NLCS five times under Mozeliak and also reached the World Series again in 2013.

Mozeliak even brought back Albert Pujols for one last ride in 2022, but things changed after he and Yadier Molina retired. The team went 71-91 in 2023, which was their first losing season since 2007. The Cardinals did not reach the playoffs again under Mozeliak, and Bloom was preemptively named his successor after the 2024 season, even though he had one year left on his contract.

Still, a lot of great players came through the Cardinals organization under his watch, including Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson. Also worth noting is that before Mozeliak was in charge of baseball operations, he served as the team's scouting director and helped bring Pujols and Molina on board in the first place.

Now, he'll face the tall task of fixing the Angels' roster and setting them up for the future. He'll also have to work with one of the most controversial owners in the league in Arte Moreno. It will be interesting to see how he fares at the helm of the Angels for the rest of the season and what he will be able to accomplish.