2 Landing Spots for Carlos Mendoza if Mets Drop the Axe After 2026

The New York Mets are off to a dreadful start this year. They are 12-22 through their first 34 games, which is good for the worst record in Major League Baseball.

The Mets collapsed in the second half last season and narrowly missed the postseason. There has been some speculation that manager Carlos Mendoza could be on the hot seat. For now, David Stearns says that the Mets are not considering that, but this could always change at the end of the season if things don't start to improve.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report even made a bold prediction that the Mets will fire Mendoza at some point. If the Mets consider that at the end of the 2026 season, here are two possible landing spots for Mendoza.

Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies head coach Rob Thomson (49) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Phillies recently fired Rob Thomson after a bad start and put Don Mattingly in charge in an interim capacity. It remains to be seen if Mattingly will ultimately have the interim tag removed and continue on as the team's skipper beyond 2026.

If he doesn't, then the Phillies could potentially look into hiring Mendoza, who took the Mets to the National League Championship Series in 2024, where they fell just short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies may have just needed a fresh voice to get going again, and despite Mendoza's recent struggles, the Phillies could be an interesting fit as they try to stay in contention and not let their window to win close too soon.

Houston Astros

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada walks in the dugout before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Astros are not off to a much better start than the Mets. There is always a chance that manager Joe Espada could get canned at the end of the year or potentially even before then if they don't turn things around.

Houston has started to play a little bit better as of late, but they are still 14-21, which is good for the third worst record in the American League. If Espada is let go, Houston could be a good fit for Mendoza. It's a lower pressure environment than New York and might honestly be a solid landing spot.

Houston needs to replenish its farm system, but Mendoza helped the Mets turn things around pretty quickly in 2024, so there is always a chance that if the Astros consider him, he could do the same in Houston. It will be interesting to see where things stand later this year.