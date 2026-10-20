2 New Landing Spots for Steven Kwan After Latest Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Guardians' season is over and now the focus over the next few months is going to be on the 2027 campaign.

Cleveland advanced all the way to the American League Championship Series, despite winning just 85 games in the regular season. There was a point this past summer in which it seemed like the Guardians were going to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Ultimately, the Guardians opted against blowing it up. It worked out in their favor. But now that the season is over for the Guardians, outfielder Steven Kwan immediately has popped up as a potential trade chip, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

"The trade rumors have surrounded star outfielder Steven Kwan for years," Murray wrote. "And with the Cleveland Guardians eliminated from the postseason on Monday night, those rumors are bound to heat up once again. ... There would surely be others involved in the Kwan sweepstakes. A player of that caliber warrants it. But with the Guardians eliminated from the postseason, it wouldn’t shock anyone if they moved Kwan this winter. It’s very possible he’s played his last game in Cleveland."

If Kwan is dangled by the Guardians, he will be among the most intriguing trade candidates of the offseason, to say the least. Here are two teams that need to monitor the situation.

Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The glove and hat of Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are a team that could use a boost in the outfield. In 2026, Adolis Garcia played in just 67 games and batted .195. Brandon Marsh was good early on, but struggled in the second half of the season. The outfield was talked about as an area that needed a boost during the season. That is still the case right now. Plus, the Phillies didn't make it as deep as they wanted in the playoffs. Kwan is the type of player who could take Philadelphia to another level. Plus, Dave Dombrowski is never afraid to make a move.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Like Dombrowski, AJ Preller is never afraid to make a move. The Padres already have a strong outfield led by Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. But Kwan would take the group to a higher level in general. Imagine an outfield with Merrill, Tatis and Kwan? That would be the best one in the entire league. Plus, San Diego has shown interest in Kwan in the past. If the Padres want to make a splash this winter to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is the type of move that would do it.