Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Guardians vs. Rays ALCS Game 6, Jose Ramirez on Monday)

The Cleveland Guardians have their backs against the wall in Game 6 of the ALCS, as they need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay fell behind 2-1 in this series, but it took control over the weekend, winning Games 4 and 5 in Cleveland after rain postponed Game 4 from Friday to Saturday. Now, these teams are set to play their third game in as many days despite the fact that they needed to travel after Game 5.

During the regular season, Tampa Bay dominated at home, going 55-26. It is 3-1 at home in the playoffs, and oddsmakers have set the No. 1 seed in the American League as the favorite in this matchup.

Cleveland found some magic at the end of the ALDS, winning three games in a row to beat the Chicago White Sox, but some poor starting pitching over the last few games has doomed this team. Parker Messick couldn’t give the team any length in Game 5, taxing the bullpen once again in a 3-1 loss.

Meanwhile, the Rays have two studs at the top of their rotation in Drew Rasmussen (seven innings of one-run ball in Game 5) and Freddy Peralta (set to start Game 6).

The Guardians are going to roll with another bullpen game, as right-hander Gavin Williams won’t be available until Game 7. Can the Guards get the ball to their top arm by winning on Monday?

I’ve made a couple of picks for Game 6 of the ALCS, and I have my favorites lined up in today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers.

MLB Best Bets for ALCS Game 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jose Ramirez OVER 0.5 Hits (-174)

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-147) vs. Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez OVER 0.5 Hits (-174)

Let’s start with a prop in Game 6.

There aren’t many players in this series with as much playoff experience as Cleveland All-Star Jose Ramirez, and it’s been pretty clear that he’s been up to the challenge.

Ramirez is hitting .324 in 10 playoff games in 2026, and he has seven hits in this series against Tampa Bay. While Ramirez did not pick up a hit against Freddy Peralta in Game 2 (he was 0-for-2 against him with a walk), he is 2-for-6 in his regular-season career against the Rays right-hander.

Since Game 3 of the ALDS against Chicago, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in seven of eight games. The only game he failed to do so was Game 4 of the ALCS.

There aren’t many players that are hitting as well as Ramirez that are going to be set at this price in a win-or-go-home game. I’m going to take a shot on him to show out with Cleveland trying to force a Game 7.

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-147) vs. Cleveland Guardians

In our Game 6 betting preview for SI Betting, I explained why I’m taking the Rays to win this matchup and advance to the World Series:

Cleveland may have squandered a chance to win this series by losing back-to-back games at home, and it’ll be at a disadvantage on the mound with Peralta starting for the Rays.

In the playoffs, Peralta has allowed just one run – a solo homer against New York – and he’s pitched 6.2 scoreless innings in two outings against Cleveland. On top of that, the veteran right-hander allowed just four hits in a gem in Game 2 of this series.

To end the regular season, Peralta was red hot, posting a 0.79 ERA over his final six starts, leading the Rays to a 6-0 record. They’ve also won both of his starts in the playoffs.

The Rays have been money at home all season, and they weathered the storm in Cleveland to come home up 3-2.

I don’t see the Guardians’ bullpen holding up given how much it has been forced to pitch in this series. Tampa Bay is one of the peskier offenses in MLB, posting the No. 2 batting average in the regular season and the No. 3 batting average (.232) in the playoffs.

At home, the Rays were 55-26 in the regular season and 3-1 in the playoffs. I think they stay hot after back-to-back wins.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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