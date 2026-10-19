Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jonathan Aranda, Guardians All-Star in Game 6)

A trip to the World Series is on the line on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays are one win away when they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the ALCS.

So, should we bet on anyone becoming a postseason hero with a long ball?

There weren’t any home runs in Game 5 of this series, as the Rays picked up a 3-1 win on the road to take a 3-2 lead heading back home for Game 6.

Betting on home runs – especially in the playoffs – isn’t easy. It’s a fun way to wager on MLB since home runs are such a fun event, but teams are very careful about how long they let pitchers go in the playoffs to hopefully eliminate any damage.

Plus, with Cleveland going with a bullpen game on Monday, it won’t be easy to pinpoint a great matchup for the Rays. Freddy Peralta is on the mound for Tampa Bay in this matchup, and he has a sub-1.00 ERA in three appearances in the 2026 postseason.

Still, I’ve attempted to find two worthwhile home run props so fans of each team can back one of their stars. Here’s a breakdown of two home run props that I have for Monday’s Game 6 matchup.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for ALCS Game 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Aranda to Hit a Home Run (+593)

After struggling to open this series, Rays slugger Jonathan Aranda is starting to heat up.

He has five hits over the last two games of this series, and he nearly went yard in the top of the ninth inning in Game 5. Steven Kwan robbed Aranda of a pretty awesome postseason moment, but it’s clear the first baseman is seeing the ball pretty well at the moment.

The Guardians’ bullpen has been taxed in this series, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Rays get a hold of a ball at their home stadium.

Aranda hit a massive home run in Game 1 of the ALDS at home against Gerrit Cole, and he went deep 22 times in the regular season. I don’t mind this price for the one-time All-Star since he’s really been one of the Rays’ top bats since the start of Game 4.

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+770)

Cleveland star Jose Ramirez did not get to Peralta in Game 2, going 0-for-2 with a walk, but he is 2-for-6 against the Rays right-hander in the regular season during his career.

Ramirez hit a huge home run in Game 5 of the ALDS to lead the Guardians to a series win, and he has a ton of playoff experience in his career.

So, I don’t expect the moment to be too big for him on Monday.

Peralta is prone to the long ball, allowing one against New York in the ALDS and 23 across 32 outings during the regular season.

This postseason, Ramirez is hitting .324 and he has seven hits in this series alone. He’s worth a look with Cleveland’s season on the line on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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