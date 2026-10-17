Phillies Need To Improve Depth To Achieve Their Goal With Vets

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows there is a lot of work to do with the team’s roster to reach the level they hope for as a contender.

There is a lot of focus on the pitching staff, specifically the bullpen. There is a strong core in place, but more help is needed on the left side, with multiple spots up for grabs. The starting rotation could use some depth as well.

Alas, pitching isn’t the only depth the team needs. Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez, Edmundo Sosa and Bryan De La Cruz are all hitting free agency. That is a lot of key contributors to the team down the stretch and in the postseason that could possibly have to be replaced.

Bringing back any of those players, or finding quality depth and bench pieces, will be key for the Phillies this winter because they have a plan they would like to enact with their veteran players next season that includes getting them rest with more regularity throughout the grind of the regular season.

Philies want to get more rest for veterans during season

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a 2 run triple in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dombrowski has already been hard at work preparing some players for adjusted roles in 2027. Some of the veterans that he spoke to received the same message: they would look to build more off time into the schedule to ensure they are fresh and healthy down the stretch.

“One of the things we need to do,” Dombrowski said, via Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), “is to create some more days off for our veteran players to keep them more rested.”

Of course, that becomes easier when the necessary pieces are in place. Right now, the only position that looks like it is set in stone for next year is first base. Bryce Harper is going to return there, but the goal is to have Kyle Schwarber handle things at the infield corner for about 30 games.

That would be 30 games for Harper to get some rest, taking over Schwarber’s spot as the designated hitter. Schwarber is going to get work at first base during spring training to see how things develop.

Interestingly, there is no mention of Bohm in those first base plans. He looked good flipping over there from first base after Arraez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants, but his future is up in the air in Philadelphia.

Phillies need better depth to pull off these plans

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.T. Realmuto is another player the Phillies would like to lessen the workload of. When told he could be catching less in 2027, he certainly sounded like something the veteran was open to.

“Physically, I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” Realmuto replied, per Dombrowski. “Mentally, with all the added responsibilities, I feel more drained.”

Along with those plans, Philadelphia has to figure things out with Trea Turner and whether he will play shortstop. He is going to have a chance to earn his spot there, but a move to the outfield is still possible.

In the outfield, the team could use another everyday option, preferably one that hits right-handed. The free agent pool is limited, but Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are two players who would make a lot of sense.