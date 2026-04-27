2 Tommy Pham Landing Spots After Mets DFA

The New York Mets are moving on from a veteran outfielder who should be able to find a new home in the not-so-distant future, despite a slow start to the 2026 season.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets are designating 13-year big league veteran Tommy Pham for assignment after just nine games with the organization this season.

"The Mets are designating Tommy Pham for assignment," Sammon wrote.

Pham went 0-for-13 in nine games with the Mets, but he's still a 13-year big league veteran who hit 10 homers, drove in 52 runs and hit .245 in 2025 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 120 games played. Pham has played just nine games so far this season. That's not enough to truly judge.

With that being said, someone should give Pham another shot and here are two teams to watch out for.

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays haven't been anywhere near full strength so far this season. For example, the Blue Jays have been without the services of George Springer since April 11. Springer has been making progress and should be back in the near future. But, the Blue Jays could still use some more veteran depth, at least for the bench, with all of the injuries the club has had to deal with. Toronto is just 12-15 on the season so far. The Blue Jays are going to need to dig themselves out of this hole. The more veterans the merrier, especially if Pham could play like he did last year with Pittsburgh.

Houston Astros

Sep 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detail view of a Houston Astros hat and ball glove in the dug out during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros are another American League contender struggling right now. The Astros are 11-18 on the season so far. Houston is loaded in the infield, but not as much in the outfield. Pham may not be a perfect solution for the club, but again, this is a guy who played pretty well in 2025 in a consistent role for Pittsburgh. If he could tap back into that, he would give the Astros another offensive piece to consider at a low cost. Then, if he is able to bounce back but the club's struggles continue, they could simply try to trade him ahead of the trade deadline this upcoming summer.

Overall, Pham is a solid complementary piece and has been for a long time in this league. Now that he's going to be available, someone should place a claim quickly.