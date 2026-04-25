Blue Jays Get Much Needed Positive Update on Injured Offensive Star

It has been less than an ideal start to the 2026 season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently sit five games under .500, and while it is usually easy to scoff at an organization that wants to point the finger at the injured list, the Jays have every right to.

Right now, there is nobody who wants to do the job that Blue Jays manager John Schneider is trying to do, as winning games with a roster bleeding as badly as Toronto's currently is. The starting rotation is barely limping along, and the hitting lineup is missing nearly every stat leader from 2025.

However, one of the best that the order has to offer is inching incredibly close to his return: designated hitter George Springer. Springer has been missing from the roster since the beginning of April after fracturing his left big toe, but could fans see him this series?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a grand slam during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark during spring training. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

MLB Network Radio shared a small bit of Schneider's latest interview (via X) regarding Springer's highly anticipated return:

"Georgie is getting close. He has been hitting for five or six days and has now been running for a couple," stated Schneider.

"It is going to be a bit tricky for him as it is going to be a pain in the toe if you will until it finally hears. But he's a grinder. It should only be another few days or maybe even a day or two. As long as he is feeling good facing some live pitching and running the bases, we are going to hit go as quickly as we can."

After Nathan Lukes left the series opener against the Guardians with an issue with his hamstring, Schneider has to be hoping for two things:

Nathan Lukes left the game with "left hamstring discomfort", the #BlueJays say. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 25, 2026

1. Lukes is not heading to IL

2. Springer is finally coming off

Right now, nobody knows either of those answers, but hopefully the Jays are starting to get a couple things to go their way.

Current Injured List for Blue Jays

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) works out for spring training practice at the Blue Jays Player Development Complex. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Starting Pitcher Trey Yesavage

Designated Hitter/Outfielder George Springer

Outfielder Addison Barger

Relief Pitcher Yimi Garcia

Starting Pitcher Jose Berrios

Catcher Alejandro Kirk

Starting Pitcher Shane Bieber

Relief Pitcher Lazaro Estrada

Starting Pitcher Cody Ponce (likely done for 2026)

Outfielder Anthony Santander

Starting Pitcher Bowden Francis (done for the season)

It hasn't been the way that the Jays would have started the year out, but if this many injuries were all to happen at once, it is better that it is at the beginning rather than August.