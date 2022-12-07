2023 MLB Draft Order: Pittsburgh Pirates Win First MLB Draft Lottery

The Pittsburgh Pirates emerged as the winners of the first ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery Tuesday night. They will pick first in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft next summer.

Here's a look at the full draft lottery results, complete with the entire 2023 MLB Draft Order, determined Tuesday night:

1) Pittsburgh Pirates (62-100)

2) Washington Nationals (55-107)

3) Detroit Tigers (66-96)

4) Texas Rangers (68-94)

5) Minnesota Twins (78-84)

6) Oakland Athletics (60-102)

7) Cincinnati Reds (62-100)

8) Kansas City Royals (65-97)9

9) Colorado Rockies (68-94)

10) Miami Marlins (69-93)

11) Los Angeles Angels (73-89)

12) Arizona Diamondbacks (74-88)

13) Chicago Cubs (74-88)

14) Boston Red Sox (78-84)

15) Chicago White Sox (81-81)

16) San Francisco Giants (81-81)

17) Baltimore Orioles (83-79)

18) Milwaukee Brewers (86-76)

19) Tampa Bay Rays (86-76)

20) Toronto Blue Jays (92-70)

21) St. Louis Cardinals (93-69)

22) New York Mets (101-61)

23) Seattle Mariners (90-72)

24) Cleveland Guardians (92-70)

25) Atlanta Braves (101-61)

26) Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51)

27) San Diego Padres (89-73)

28) New York Yankees (99-63)

29) Philadelphia Phillies (87-75)

30) Houston Astros (106-56)

