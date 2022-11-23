Who Will Sign Carlos Rodon? 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Carlos Rodon is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

A year ago, the Chicago White Sox chose not to give Rodon the qualifying offer. Rodon bet on himself on a two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, with a player option after year one. Rodon opted out, and should receive a nice payday very soon.

Rodon could still resign with the Giants, but where might Rodon sign if he were to leave via free agency?



Here are eight potential free agent landing spots for Rodon:

1) Texas Rangers — The Rangers gave a combined $500 million to Marcus Semien and Corey Seager last winter, and won just 68 games in 2022, finishing 22nd in baseball in team ERA (4.22). The Rangers are expected to add more this winter and need pitching.

2) New York Mets — Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom each declined the qualifying offer last week, making them both free agents. If the Mets do not resign one or both of them, they will need to replace them. Rodon is a great option.

3) New York Yankees — The Yankees recently checked in on Jacob deGrom, and could solidify their rotation by adding another starter. Rodon could be an option if they do not sign deGrom.

4) Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers have three key members of their 2022 pitching rotation — Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney — coming off their payroll. It seems likely that Kershaw will return, but Anderson has already signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers should be in the market for at least one pitcher this winter.

5) Philadelphia Phillies — The Phillies had the fourth-highest payroll in baseball in 2022, reaching the World Series. Pitching depth was not a strength for the club, however. Rodon would be a welcome addition.

6) Chicago Cubs — Back in September, a rumor linked Rodon to the Cubs. The Cubs have a solid rotation, but could use a top of the rotation starter. Rodon, who seemed to enjoy his time pitching on the other side of the city, would certainly fit the bill here.

7) Boston Red Sox — The Red Sox had an even lower team ERA (4.53) than the Rangers did in 2022. Pitching is a clear weakness for this club. If they want to turn it around and get back to the American League Championship Series, as they did in 2021, they will need to improve their pitching staff.

