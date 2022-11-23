Skip to main content
Who Will Sign Brandon Nimmo? 4 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo declined the qualifying offer from the New York Mets, making him a free agent. Where might Nimmo sign, if he were to leave the Big Apple? Here are four potential free agent destinations.
After declining the $19.65 million qualifying offer last week, Brandon Nimmo is now a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Nimmo could still resign with the New York Mets, but where might Nimmo sign, if he were to leave via free agency?

Here are four potential free agent landing spots for Nimmo:

1) San Francisco Giants — The Giants have been rumored to spend money this winter. The club met with Aaron Judge Tuesday. In addition to Judge, the Giants are also interested in Nimmo.

2) Toronto Blue Jays — The Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez last week to the Seattle Mariners, opening up some spending-money and an outfield spot. Nimmo could play center field, and George Springer could move over to a corner outfield spot, or Nimmo could slide into a corner spot.

3) Colorado Rockies — Nimmo is a native of Wyoming, and the Rockies have been linked to the outfielder. Perhaps Nimmo be returning to the mountain west?

4) New York Yankees — Aaron Hicks had a poor 2022, prompting the Yankees to trade for Andrew Benintendi, who is now a free agent himself. The Yankees will need to figure out left field this winter. One thing that the Yankees' lineup could use more of is players that get on base. Nimmo has a career .385 OBP and could be a great fit with the Yanks, if he wanted to stay in the Empire State.

