Red Sox Legend 'Could be in Play' to Replace Alex Cora

Who will be the long-term replacement for Alex Cora as the manager of the Boston Red Sox?

Right now, former Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy is the team's interim manager. Tracy is well-liked and has had success down in Triple-A with a handful of the young guys who are currently on the big league roster, like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.

When Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media on Sunday about the decision to move on from Cora, he

"Chad's been in the organization for a while," Breslow said. "He's managed at the highest level of our minor league system and he's familiar with, meaningful relationships with the majority of our roster given the young players that we do have. He's demonstrated ability to get the most out of that group. Equally important, is his ability to build relationships with veteran guys and earn trust and respect. And then just to be a consistent and familiar and stabilizing voice."

While Tracy is the guy right now, Breslow didn't rule out the possibility of adding another permanent manager throughout the campaign. Tracy could be that guy, but the Red Sox will be evaluating next steps.

If the Red Sox do look elsewhere, who could be an option? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo threw out a few names as potential fits and even said Dustin Pedroia "could be in play" if Fenway Sports Group wants a public relations win.

Who Could Be The Long-Term Manager Of The Red Sox?

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora signs a baseball for a fan prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"My guess on likelihood of next Red Sox full-time manager: Chad Tracy can win it with a strong showing here but Rocco Baldelli should be squarely in the mix. I'm less bullish on the Breslow/David Ross relationship than others. Dustin Pedroia could be in play if FSG wants the PR win," Cotillo wrote.

Cotillo is one of the most plugged-in Red Sox insiders out there. While it's far too early to know who could be the long-term option for Boston, when someone of Cotillo's level speaks, Red Sox fans should be listening.

Tracy has just one game under his belt as the Red Sox's interim manager. He deserves time right now to show what he can do. Breslow wasn't wrong. If you look at the Red Sox's major league roster right now, it is very young. Most of the guys on the roster spent time in Triple-A at points over the last few years with Tracy. With Cora out the door, there wasn't a better option. Tracy has been with the team and is familiar with much of the roster. So much so that we already saw a different-looking lineup on on Sunday.

When healthy, Roman Anthony was the club's leadoff hitter under Cora. In Tracy's first game managing Boston, Anthony was batting third. We also saw Andruw Monasterio at shortstop in place of Trevor Story, who had the day off.

If Tracy ends up being the long-term answer, great. Of the group of names mentioned by Cotillo, Pedroia would be the most fun. Boston fans know him well. The former MVP and four-time All-Star spent his entire 14-year career in Boston and was a fan favorite. With all of the negativity around Boston, Pedroia is certainly someone who would put out the flames for a time. But, again, it's early. Let's give Tracy a shot and see what he can do.