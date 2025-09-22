3 Players Rays Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Too Early Edition
The Tampa Bay Rays are putting the finishing touches on the 2025 campaign, and with a 76-80 record, the postseason is not in their future. As a result, the offseason will be here before the team knows it, and they need to have a plan when it comes to improving their roster for the 2026 season.
At the trade deadline, the Rays operated as sellers, and while they have done a good job of unearthing some diamonds in the rough like they always do, the overall talent level of this team needs to be increased before they return to action next year. With that in mind, let's take a very early look at three players Tampa Bay should look to target over the upcoming offseason.
LHP Tim Mayza
Beyond Pete Fairbanks, Garrett Cleavinger and Edwin Uceta, the Rays have struggled to find consistent options in their bullpen. A small market team, Tampa Bay is going to have to look for value options, particularly when building out their bullpen, which could lead them to veteran left-handed reliever Tim Mayza.
In 2025, Mayza has split time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, appearing in just 13 games and posting a 4.80 ERA. The last two seasons have been a bit of a struggle for him, but he's not too far removed from sporting a pretty 1.52 ERA in 69 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. The Rays could sign Mayza for cheap and work on turning him into a dominant late-inning lefty for their bullpen.
RHP Dustin May
Another bargain bin option who has a lot of upside is Dustin May, and with the Rays needing help at the back of their starting rotation, he could be a perfect fit for the team in free agency. Injuries have been an issue for May throughout his career, but Tampa Bay could be the perfect spot for him to reinvent himself.
May has actually managed to stay relatively healthy in 2025, but the problem is that he has struggled, posting a 4.96 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. Even if he can't rediscover the form he enjoyed earlier in his career with the Dodgers, May is an innings-eater who could fill in at the back of the Rays' rotation, but who knows, maybe he could find his way again with the team.
OF Trent Grisham
It's been a tough season for Tampa Bay's outfield as a whole, and they should be looking to make upgrades at this spot over the offseason. A guy like Trent Grisham could be a great value addition for the Rays, and if the price is right, he could immediately come in and anchor their lineup with his powerful left-handed swing.
Grisham is enjoying a strong year with the New York Yankees, hitting .237 with 33 home runs and 72 RBIs. Chances are, Grisham will earn a nice raise this offseason, and while money is a factor for the Rays, he should still be within their price range in free agency. Grisham is never going to hit for a high average, but he plays solid defense and can hit for power, making him an ideal target for Tampa Bay.
More MLB: Rays' Ownership Change Approved: How News May Impact Future Of AL East