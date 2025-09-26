Nolan Arenado Gets Real When Discussing Potential Cardinals Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to make some very tough decisions in the offseason.
It seems like they're headed for a rebuild, which should come as no surprise, considering how their franchise has been managed for the last year. The Cardinals weren't aggressive in free agency last winter, they shopped their stars, and they were sellers at the trade deadline.
One of the players who was on the trade block for months was infielder Nolan Arenado. But because of Arenado's large contract and his no-trade clause, he wasn't traded.
Now, it seems like the Cardinals are going to look to move him again, only this time, the chances seem a bit higher that they get a deal done.
Following last winter's trade rumors, Arenado was asked if this winter feels any different.
Nolan Arenado sends a message to Cardinals fans as trade rumors swirl
“It feels like it,” Arenado said. “I guess those are the conversations I’ll have with the front office here soon. We have one more week left, so it’s really hard to get my head around a whole lot of it.”
At this point, Arenado might have no other choice than to accept a trade. The Cardinals may opt to cut him to save the money if they can't move on from him in a deal.
It's hard to judge the market for a veteran infielder on a large contract. It might depend on how much money the Cardinals are willing to eat to get him moved.
“Teams are going to have to want me,” Arenado acknowledged. “I know I can help a team win. I do believe that; I believe I’ll make the right adjustments. But I also have a family now. I have to make sure I do right by them too.”
There should be a handful of teams that want Arenado. But Arenado would also need to clear his no-trade clause. And that team would need to be willing to move the pieces that the Cardinals see fit to make a deal happen.
There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to a no-trade clause.
But Arenado is right. It feels different. The Cardinals feel more urgent. He's getting his St. Louis goodbyes in. It seems like he's playing his final games with the Cardinals this weekend.
