Aaron Judge Posts Message on Instagram to New York Yankees fans

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge posted a message to New York Yankees fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract to re-sign with the club earlier this month.

After the press conference, Judge posted photos from the day on Instagram, with a message to Yankees fans.

Judge's caption reads: "Today was a dream. I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career. Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you."

