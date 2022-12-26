Aaron Judge Posts Message on Instagram to New York Yankees fans
Late last week, Aaron Judge faced the media for the first time since signing his 9-year, $360 million contract to return to the New York Yankees.
After the press conference, Judge posted photos from the day on Instagram, with a message to Yankees fans.
Judge's caption reads: "Today was a dream. I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career. Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you."
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- MLB Hot Stove: Which Team Signed the Best Free Agent Shortstop Contract?
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.