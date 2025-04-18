After Signing Six-Year Deal, Corbin Burnes is Struggling Mightily for Arizona Diamondbacks
Sure, it's only been three games, but the early returns on Corbin Burnes's Arizona Diamondbacks tenure are poor.
The 30-year-old is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and he has just 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. He's gone five innings or less in two of his three starts and has just one quality start so far. And when you go under the hood, the numbers are rough as well.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Corbin Burnes’ increase in hard-hit rate allowed from 2024 to 2025 (31.6% to 54.5%, +22.9%) is the largest in MLB.
That 54.5% hard-hit rate this season is tied for the 3rd-highest among SP, ahead of only Antonio Senzatela and Bailey Ober and tied with Tanner Houck.
He also notes that Burnes has doubled his walk rate, allowing nine walks already. Burnes, a former Cy Young winner with the Milwaukee Brewers has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for years, going 60-37 over his eight-year career. He has a career 3.22 ERA and has made the All-Star team in four consecutive seasons.
He spent the 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles and signed a six-year deal with the D'Backs over the offseason.
Burnes will look to right the ship on Friday afternoon when the Diamondbacks travel to Chicago to open a series with the Cubs. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Burnes will be opposed by veteran righty Collin Rea, who is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA in the early going.
The Diamondbacks enter the contest at 12-7 and in fourth-place in the National League West while the Cubs are 12-9 and in first place in the National League Central.
