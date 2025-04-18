After Signing Six-Year Deal, Corbin Burnes is Struggling Mightily for Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes’ increase in hard-hit rate allowed from 2024 to 2025 (31.6% to 54.5%, +22.9%) is the largest in MLB.



That 54.5% hard-hit rate this season is tied for the 3rd-highest among SP, ahead of only Antonio Senzatela and Bailey Ober and tied with Tanner Houck. https://t.co/8SSHckoIl0