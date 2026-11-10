Jarren Duran Next Team Market: Red Sox Slugger Trade Destinations on Kalshi

As we head into the MLB offseason, Jarren Duran finds himself in trade rumors once again. Kalshi’s MLB trade market for Duran favors the Boston Red Sox to retain him at 35% while the Kansas City Royals follow 18%.

Duran was the highlight of trade rumors during the season, with a 32% chance of a trade back in late July. This time around, the market is leaning toward him staying in Boston, but with the Royals lurking. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Duran is with by March 25, 2027. A $10 trade on Duran staying in Boston profits $17.31.

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Analysts weighing in

Despite what the market says, several MLB insiders are leaning toward a Duran trade. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale went as far as saying Duran is, “as good as gone.”

“The Red Sox have talked about trading Duran for two years, but have always had a high asking price. That price figures to drop after he was the second-worst qualifying hitter in baseball, slashing .207/.266/.361 last year. They don’t want to pay a projected $11 million in salary arbitration for a player who may be a fourth outfielder, at best. He should be as good as gone.”

MassLive’s Sean McAdam touched on the same points as Nightengale about this being his worst season and continued saying, “It’s widely expected that the Red Sox will look to deal him this winter, but he’ll no doubt be tendered.”

A fresh start

Despite the contradictory reports based on the market, the Royals have remained a team to watch in the Duran sweepstakes. Initial conversations took place around the deadline last year but stalled with Boston prioritizing pitcher Cole Ragans, who the Royals were hesitant to deal.

Kings of Kauffman’s Caleb Moody suggested the two sides could revisit a deal now that Ragans value is down from where it was around the time of initial talks.

“And for the second-straight offseason, it appears Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran could once again be a trade target for them. Recently, former MLB executive Jim Bowden and his son and GM Territory show co-host Trey Bowden, pitched the idea of the Royals going back to the trade market before the likely lockout and bringing in Duran–Now, Ragans didn't exactly live up to expectations himself following last year's trade rumors after undergoing another Tommy John surgery. However, it seems only reasonable to think he wasn't the only starter Boston's front office called about when discussing Duran with prospective buyers. That has to sting for the Red Sox with the early offseason months now upon us.”

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