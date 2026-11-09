Dodgers Star With Inside Information Believes LA Has 'Good Shot' to Sign Tarik Skubal

After falling short of a three-peat in 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to win their third title in four seasons in 2027. To do that, they must push all the right buttons this winter.

All eyes will be on Andrew Friedman once again to get the job done, and they may not need to look any further than their own free agent in Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is the top free agent this winter, and after spending the back half of the season in Los Angeles, the Dodgers are among the favorites to retain him.

That may be the case, but a lot of factors come into play. However, if you ask Dodgers ace Blake Snell, he loves their chances of keeping the two-time Cy Young winner.

Snell spoke to Dodgers reporter David Vassegh and said he already made his pitch to Skubal. The Dodgers now have to capitalize.

"I've done my pitch," Snell said, adding he talks to Skubal every day. "I hear the Dodger fans hitting me up all the time to get lil' bro to stay here. We'll see what he does, but I think we have a good shot."

"I've done my pitch. I hear the Dodger fans hitting me up all the time to get lil' bro to stay here. We'll see what he does, but I think we have a good shot."@THEREAL_DV chats with Blake Snell in Altadena, where the @DodgersFdn broke ground on Dodgers Dreamfields 69 & 70,… pic.twitter.com/r4PhHRuLVV — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) November 6, 2026

Could the Dodgers and Tarik Skubal Reach Agreement on a New Deal?

The Dodgers took a big swing on acquiring Skubal before the trade deadline. Although he was viewed as a piece to propel the Dodgers to a three-peat, they fell short.

Now that the southpaw is a free agent, the Dodgers have a great chance to retain arguably the best pitcher in the league. The only question is whether they'll be willing to give Skubal what he wants.

Skubal wants to be the highest-paid pitcher of all time, and based on his numbers over the last three seasons, he's earned that.

The two-time Cy Young winner hopes to break MLB records for a pitcher in both total value and average annual value.

Entering the offseason, the Dodgers are viewed as among a few teams with the financial muscle to provide Skubal with the contract he so desperately craves.

Skubal also enjoyed his time with the Dodgers, and his play reflected that. In 10 regular season starts, the southpaw posted a 2.61 ERA, 60 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP in 62 innings. In two postseason starts for the Dodgers, he posted a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

The two sides may have enjoyed their time together, but recent reports suggest the Dodgers are "unlikely" to offer Skubal the contract he's seeking, at least in terms of total value. They could, however, offer him a record-breaking contract in the form of average annual value over a shorter period of time.

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