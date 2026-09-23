Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Oblivious Comments Miss the Point of His $500M Contract

The Blue Jays really didn’t need another thing to worry about heading into the offseason. But, right on cue, their star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provided one.

During an interview with Veronica Batista for Noticias Telemicro this week, Toronto’s superstar first baseman discussed his disappointing 2026 season and the expectations that come with playing on a $500 million contract. It did not go well.

Here are his comments, translated into English:

They didn’t pay me to hit 40 [home runs] every year. The contract was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I'm going to do. I understand why the fans believe it's the other way around. Sometimes I think that way, too. Like, they gave me this money and I'm not doing enough. But I try my best and I'm working hard.

The fans, I know how they are. When you are doing great, they are 100 percent behind you. But when you are not at your best, not everybody is behind you. Almost nobody supports you. Those are my real fans. The ones that are supporting me all the time.

Yikes.

On Wednesday, the six-time All-Star attempted some damage control and it didn’t really help.

When asked about his comments on Wednesday, he stood by them, saying:

That was a quote from the interview when she asked me how I felt about this year. I said that, obviously, I feel really bad about the year that I had, that I couldn’t help my team get to the postseason. I said I felt—that it’s my personal opinion—that every player gets paid for what they have done. With that said, you guys have got to remember that I signed my contract at the beginning of last year, then I did put up a good year. Then, the kind of players that I had to help the team get into the World Series.

To the fans, I’ve never stopped working very hard. I am going to go into the offseason again to prepare myself the best I can. Physically, mentally, everything that I have like I always do far my team and my teammates.

Guerrero is wrapping up what is undoubtedly the worst season of his eight-year career. Entering Wednesday’s action, he is pacing for full-season career lows in batting average (.263), on-base percentage (.335), slugging (.360), home runs (nine), wRC+ (97) and bWAR (1.3).

This comes a season after Guerrero authored one of the great postseason runs in MLB history, propelling Toronto to an epic seven-game World Series clash with the Dodgers. The Blue Jays fell just short of a championship, but their 27-year-old slugger wasn’t the reason. He was remarkable, slashing .397/.494/.795 with 29 hits, eight home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 walks against only seven strikeouts over 18 games. The drop-off this season has been jarring.

Guerrero’s sharp decline at the plate is the most obvious reason why the Blue Jays won’t be back in the playoffs this year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following that World Series defeat, Toronto went all-in this offseason, spending big to bring in starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, reliever Tyler Rogers and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Toronto was expected to spend another season chasing a title but has instead been spinning its wheels, as the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday and sits tied for last in the AL East.

No one has illustrated that failure more than Guerrero, who may finish the season with single-digit home runs and remarkably didn’t hit his first at home until Sept. 13.

Guerrero’s updated stance doesn’t make his original premise any more coherent. In fact, he seems to fundamentally misunderstand what that $500 million contract represents.

Yes, players in every sport receive contracts based on what they have accomplished, but those deals come with the expectation that they will continue or even improve their performance. His past performance set the price, but his future performance is what Toronto paid for.

Guerrero’s comments about Blue Jays fans are equally misguided. In reality, where the rest of us live, fans have no obligation to provide unconditional support to players who underperform. In fact, signing that huge contract created the expectations Guerrero is currently falling short of.

Players have bad seasons. It happens. And it’s clear Guerrero cares about how badly he’s played this season. But arguing that his $500 million contract was payment for past performance while implying fan support should always be expected is tone-deaf.

Guerrero’s past may have set his price, but the Blue Jays didn’t pay him $500 million for the good old days. The franchise rightly expects results. So should he.