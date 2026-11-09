One Pitching-Needy Team Is Reportedly Already Out of Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

Left-hander Tarik Skubal is widely considered the top target for any team looking to add an ace this offseason. But one franchise that should be heavily involved in the starting pitching market this winter reportedly isn't expected to pursue the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

The Chicago Cubs "appear unlikely to enter the bidding war" for Skubal, according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma. However, Sharma also reported that Chicago "will at least check in on every other free-agent pitcher" this offseason.

Six pitchers who started at least nine games for the Cubs in 2026 are now free agents: Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, David Peterson, Kevin Gausman, and Clay Holmes. Outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are also expected to enter free agency. So, even if Skubal isn't in Chicago's offseason plans, the franchise will likely still be busy making moves this winter.

Which starting pitchers are more likely targets for the Cubs this offseason?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cubs truly are willing to explore all free-agent pitching options besides Skubal this winter, there are still several impact arms available. One of Chicago's top targets could be San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King. The 31-year-old is expected to be one of the most coveted hurlers this offseason. And after the former Padre tossed seven shutout innings against Chicago in the playoffs, the Cubs may want to be on the other side of performances like that moving forward.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta is another big-name starter the Cubs could target. The 30-year-old pitched well for the Tampa Bay Rays down the stretch, and he previously played for Chicago manager Craig Counsell when they were both in Milwaukee. A reunion would give the Cubs a new ace for at least the next few years.

The Cubs could also look to re-sign one of their starters from this past season. Holmes, for example, is widely known as an effective ground-ball pitcher. With Chicago's superb infield defense, bringing the right-hander back could make a lot of sense. Regardless of who the Cubs end up signing, though, the team's 2027 rotation will likely look drastically different.