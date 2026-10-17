ALCS Game 4 Rainout Disrupts Guardians, Rays Pitching Plans

The American League Championship had already been affected by rain. Forecasted rain had forced them to move up Game 3 by five hours. Now, Game 4 has been rained out, which will create some additional chaos in the series.

MLB announced the postponement and subsequent start times for the next two games on social media. Game 4 will be played on Saturday (October 17) at 8 p.m. ET and Game 5 on Sunday (October 18) at 5 p.m. ET. There will be no day off for either team after Game 5, should the series go longer than that.

Due to inclement conditions, ALCS Game 4 between the Rays and Guardians has been postponed to Saturday at 8 pm ET. Game 5 will shift to Sunday at 5 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/mnXH8D7Yx7 — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2026

Entering Game 4, the Cleveland Guardians carry a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians took the series lead at home after winning Game 3. With Game 4 being postponed, their series will last at least one day longer.

Here how this news affects three remaining teams left in the postseason.

Guardians-Rays Game 4 Postponed Due to Weather

With Game 4 being rained out, that means MLB will have to juggle the off days. The worst-case scenario is a series going six games. Because there will be no travel day between Games 5 and 6. If the Rays force a Game 6 with a win, then both teams will head back to Tropicana Field after a long flight.

This is not unusual compared to the regular season. But it will impact how both clubs manage the final four games, especially if the series takes another drastic turn.

For the Guardians, it can be a blessing in disguise. That lines them up to start Foster Griffin for Game 4 and Parker Messick for Game 5 on four days' rest. That allows them to delay a bullpen game until Game 6. But they're hoping to finish off the Rays in two more games.

The Rays' rotation is less impacted by the news. They could stick with Nick Martinez, assuming he's not burned by warming up for the game. Then they could finish the series with Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta and Griffin Jax. Peralta and Jax's rest will not be affected if there isn't an off day between Games 5 and 6.

The relievers from both clubs will get a nice day off. But otherwise, it's going to be a sprint with four games in four days. Fatigue and exposure will be a larger factor for both clubs in how they use their bullpen than is typical for the postseason.

Brewers Await ALCS Winner After Sweeping Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly aren't going to feel bad about the news. They already took care of their business, sweeping the Dodgers out of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers won't play again until October 23, when they host the ALCS winner at American Family Field. They can line up their rotation with Jacob Misiorowski as their likely Game 1 starter. They'll probably roll the same four starters in the World Series. They'll likely go with Logan Henderson for Game 2, Robert Gasser for Game 3, and Dustin May/bullpen game for Game 4.

Milwaukee won't play a game in over a week, which adds a rust concern level. But it's also the same team that led MLB in wins (103) and easily dispatched one of the best teams ever assembled in the NLCS.