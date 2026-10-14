MLB Shifts ALCS Game 3 Start Time Five Hours Earlier to Dodge Weather

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series will have a new start time. Major League Baseball announced that the game will begin at 1 p.m. ET instead of its originally scheduled 6 p.m. ET. The game will still be broadcast on TBS.

"The change, which is based on forecasted rain on Thursday night in Cleveland, is being made proactively in order to remain on schedule in the ALCS," said MLB in a statement.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays split the first two games of the ALCS. With a pivotal Game 3 that could shape the series, MLB chose to act quickly. That means the Guardians and Rays will play a day game instead of a night game at Progressive Field.

The starting pitchers for Game 3 have not been announced yet. Tampa Bay will start right-hander Griffin Jax for his first postseason start, while Cleveland has not named a starter. Gavin Williams is four days' rest, but he also threw twice in three days to close out the ALDS.

What the Start Time Change Means for the Guardians-Rays ALCS

With MLB proactively changing the start time, it should be too disruptive for both clubs. Both the Guardians and Rays are off between Games 2 and 3, as the series shifts to Cleveland. Because of that, the two teams can play accordingly.

Going from an indoor stadium in Tropicana Field to an open-air stadium such as Progressive Field makes weather a factor. Games 3-5 will be played on three consecutive days, which means any sort of weather issue could create problems. By moving the start time up by five hours, MLB is hoping to prevent that issue.

The biggest issue is rain impacting a game already in motion and causing a delay. If MLB requires a rain delay, that creates a problem where starting and stopping pitchers can decide a game. Especially one as pivotal as the one the Rays and Guardians will enter.

Game 3 often serves as a pivotal game in any postseason series, whether it's a five- or a seven-game series. Per MLB's Sarah Langs, the team that takes a 2-1 lead after winning Game 3 goes on to win the series 70% (71 out of 102) of the time.

In all best-of-seven series with the current 2-3-2 format, teams that have split the first two games at home still have gone on to win the series 50 of 90 times (56%)



In all best-of-seven series tied 1-1, the Game 3 winner has gone on to win the series 71 of 102 times (70%) https://t.co/08jRoxvyxZ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 14, 2026

With the stakes of this game clear based on historical data, MLB is trying to make sure neither team is at a disadvantage with this game time change. If the game goes off without a delay, then the league made a smart decision that no one will complain about.