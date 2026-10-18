ALCS Turns Into Mad Sprint After Rays Even Up Series

The Tampa Bay Rays responded to even up the American League Championship Series. With a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, the Rays have tied the series 2-2.

The Rays offense finally broke through against the Guardians, as their seven runs nearly matched their total from the first three games (8). They got some help and friendly bounces in key moments. Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter committed an error on Jonathan Aranda's two-run single in the seventh, leading to another run scoring. Yandy Díaz hit a two-run home run that barely eluded DeLauter, hit the top of the wall and went out.

The ALCS is now essentially a best-of-three series with no rest days. Both teams are two wins away from the World Series, where they'd take on the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers. The Guardians and Rays will be in a mad dash to get this series completed on time while the Brewers are sitting pretty in Milwaukee awaiting the winner.

Here are the main takeaways from the Rays winning Game 4 and how that impacts the ALCS.

ALCS Turns Into Sprint for Rays and Guardians

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda (8) runs toward second base after hitting a single to right field to score infielder Junior Caminero (not pictured) and infielder Taylor Walls (not pictured) on a fielding error by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both teams picking up two wins, it guarantees that the series will go back to Tampa Bay for a Game 6. Because rain postponed the originally scheduled Game 4, that means there's no rest day between Games 5 and 6. It will be a war of attrition in the final games of the series.

Should the series go the full seven games, it would mean the two teams play four games in four days. While that is common in the regular season, it's unheard of in postseason play. Typically, the most consecutive games they'll play is three.

With no rest days for the rest of the series, bullpen usage will become a factor as well. The first three games of the series were tight throughout. As the series extends, reliever fatigue and exposure now become an underlying subplot.

How the Series Affects Both Teams Rotations

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays' rotation is set for the rest of the series, with Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta, and Griffin Jax as the probable starters for Games 5-7. Since they easily swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, they had a chance to set up their rotation. The Guardians, on the other hand, had to scrape by the White Sox and were down to their third starter for Game 1.

One interesting intrigue is the Rays deployed Freddy Peralta for a short relief outing. The right-hander faced three batters and threw a total of nine pitches in what amounts to a short bullpen session. He should be rested enough to start Game 6.

The Guardians burned Foster Griffin as a bulk reliever for GAme 4, so he won't be available to start Game 5. Parker Messick will likely get moved up to Game 5. Gavin Williams won't be able to start on normal rest until Game 7, although he may appear out of the bullpen in Game 5.