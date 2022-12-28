Alex Bregman Posts Christmas Picture with Wife and Baby on Instagram

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman posted a photo with his family on his Instagram account over the weekend. Bregman's picture featured his wife Reagan, and his son Knox. Bregman held Knox, standing beside Reagan, in front of the family's Christmas tree and presents.

Knox is just four months old, and was born Aug. 1, 2022.

Bregman captioned the photo, "Don’t wake up Santa Claus 🎅🤣 🎄 🎁".

It seems the Houston Astros third baseman had a very merry Christmas.

