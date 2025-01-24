Alex Bregman Reportedly Has Multiple Five-Year Contract Offers, Per Report
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Sports, longtime Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has multiple contract offers of at least five years.
The Athletic reported the 6-year, $156 million offer the Astros made to Bregman earlier this offseason is still on the table. The Astros are one of at least three teams to have offered Bregman a deal of five years or longer this offseason, four league sources tell KPRC 2 Sports.
Now, the Bregman rumor mill has been flying all offseason. The Astros did make that offer to him, but they then pivoted (seemingly) by signing Christian Walker and trading for Isaac Paredes.
The Tigers have made sense all along as they could benefit from veteran leadership and a winning pedigree. Furthermore, Bregman could reunite with former Astros manager AJ Hinch.
The Red Sox have made sense as well, though they'd likely need to put Bregman at second base. Bregman would pair with former Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who is the manager in Boston.
However, on Thursday, news broke that the Astros aren't necessarily out of the running, as had been previously thought. If they could trade reliever Ryan Pressly and free up money, they could bring Bregman back, put Paredes at second and Jose Altuve in left field.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games. He is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022).
