Fastball

Japanese Pitcher Tatsuya Imai Could Get Posted, Drawing Interest From MLB Scouts

The Saitama Seibu Lions are reportedly considering posting Tatsuya Imai to MLB free agency after the 2025 season, potentially sending another elite Japanese pitcher to America.

Sam Connon

Yokohama, Japan; The flags of Japan and the United States of America are raised during the playing of the national anthems before the gold medal game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.
Yokohama, Japan; The flags of Japan and the United States of America are raised during the playing of the national anthems before the gold medal game in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tatsuya Imai has been firing on all cylinders with the Saitama Seibu Lions this spring, and big league scouts are apparently taking notice.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday that Imai is already drawing interest from MLB teams and scouts. The Lions are considering posting the 26-year-old right-hander to free agency at the end of the season, as they have done with Yusei Kikuchi and Daisuke Matsuzaka in the past.

Through five Nippon Professional Baseball starts in 2025, Imai is 2-1 with a 0.69 ERA, 0.781 WHIP and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Imai turned pro in 2017, before he even turned 19 years old. He reached the Pacific League for the first time in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the Lions' rotation ever since.

In his NPB career, Imai is 50-41 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.315 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, relying on his fastball and slider to generate whiffs. The 5-foot-11, 154-pound righty was named an All-Star in both 2021 and 2024.

Imai would be just the latest Japanese pitcher to make his way to the majors, if the Lions do indeed agree to let him pursue the opportunity. Kodai Senga arrived in 2023, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga came over in 2024, then Roki Sasaki and Tomoyuki Sugano joined MLB in 2025.

If the Lions don't want to let Imai walk this coming winter, he could do so under his own power and skirt the posting system entirely after the 2026 campaign. Seibu has Kaima Teira and Kona Takahashi in their rotation as well, two more pitchers who could eye MLB down the line.

It remains to be seen which MLB teams specifically are interested in Imai's services. While the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a habit of pursuing Japanese aces in recent years, there may not be much room left for Imai to slot in beside Yamamoto, Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani.

Related MLB Stories

  • ABREU TRADE RUMORS: With top prospect Roman Anthony on the verge of breaking into the big leagues, Wilyer Abreu could wind up being the odd man out in the Red Sox's outfield. CLICK HERE
  • CAMERON MAKES HISTORY: Noah Cameron became the first left-handed pitcher to take a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first big league appearance in 58 years, guiding the Royals to a win over the Rays. CLICK HERE
  • FAN FALLS AT PNC PARK: A fan was carted off the field after falling onto the warning track at PNC Park, causing a break in the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News