Another Milwaukee Brewers Player is Dealing with an Injury at Spring Training
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Tyler Black is also dealing with an injury at spring training, making him the latest in a string of Brewers players to be dealing with something early on.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Black is dealing with some minor back stiffness, which has kept him out of Cactus League action.
J.B. Bukauskas already is dealing with a lat injury and Blake Perkins is dealing with a fracture in his leg. Neither play will be ready for Opening Day, presumably.
The 24-year-old Black was a first-round pick of Milwaukee in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Wright State University. He made his major league debut in 2024, hitting .204 in 18 games. He had two RBI and three stolen bases in his limited action. A former top 100 prospect, Black is a lifetime .272 hitter in the minor leagues.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games before losing to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the playoffs. Milwaukee still figures to be a solid contender in the NL this season, but they will have to overcome the loss of superstar infielder Willy Adames, who left for San Francisco in free agency.
The Brewers will lean heavily on young superstar Jackson Chourio this season, in addition to All-Star catcher William Contreras. The return of Christian Yelich from injury should also help. He missed the entire second half of the season after undergoing back surgery.
Milwaukee opens up the season March 27 against the Yankees.
