Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in on free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

Morosi noted that Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen was a part of the Boston Red Sox front office when the club signed Bogaerts as an international free agent in 2009 and when Bogaerts made his Major League debut in 2013.

Hazen now runs the show for the Diamondbacks and could lure Bogaerts to the Valley of the Sun. The Diamondbacks won 74 games in 2022, but played well in September and have a strong nucleus of young players.

Adding a player of Bogaerts' caliber could help the club push forward towards contention.

Over his first ten big league seasons, Bogaerts has a career .292 Batting Average, .356 On Base Percentage and .814 OPS, to go with 156 home runs and 683 RBI.

