Skip to main content
Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the mix for Boston Red Sox free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the mix for Boston Red Sox free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in on free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi.

Morosi noted that Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager Mike Hazen was a part of the Boston Red Sox front office when the club signed Bogaerts as an international free agent in 2009 and when Bogaerts made his Major League debut in 2013.

Hazen now runs the show for the Diamondbacks and could lure Bogaerts to the Valley of the Sun. The Diamondbacks won 74 games in 2022, but played well in September and have a strong nucleus of young players.

Adding a player of Bogaerts' caliber could help the club push forward towards contention.

Over his first ten big league seasons, Bogaerts has a career .292 Batting Average, .356 On Base Percentage and .814 OPS, to go with 156 home runs and 683 RBI.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19024318_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Making Play for Xander Bogaerts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10473960
News

Will Re-Signed Brian Cashman Oversee End Of Yankees’ Stagnant Stretch?

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19098541_168388303_lowres
News

Could Aaron Judge Sign with Red Sox? Boston Has Engaged with AL MVP

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19056043_168388303_lowres
News

These Two Shortstops Appear to be Chicago Cubs' Free Agent Targets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19252877_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Cubs Miss Out on Top Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner

By Jack Vita
USATSI_14314347_168388303_lowres (1)
News

MLB Hot Stove: Yasiel Puig in Attendance at 2022 Winter Meetings

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18052929_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Trea Turner

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19260895_168388303_lowres
News

Brian Cashman Receives Four-Year Extension from Yankees Through 2026

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19234402_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies Agree to 11-Year Contract with Trea Turner

By Jack Vita