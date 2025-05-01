Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Seeking Bullpen Help in Wake of Injuries
The Arizona Diamondbacks entered 2025 with two closers.
Just one month into the season, they are down to none.
Right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to shoulder inflammation. He joined left-hander A.J. Puk, who was shifted to the 60-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain.
It remains to be seen how long the 23-year-old Martinez will be sidelined for, considering he is still scheduled to undergo additional testing. As for Puk, the 30-year-old will miss at least the next few months of action.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the D-backs are "actively looking for bullpen help" after losing two arms who have combined for seven saves in seven tries. Arizona was 8-0 when Puk took the mound, after all, and 9-3 when Martinez pitched.
As it stands, the Diamondbacks has Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller, Jalen Beeks and Kevin Ginkel in place as their high-leverage bullpen options. Thompson is the only one with a save this season, but Miller has yet to allow an earned run in his 12.2 innings of work.
Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan and St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, both of whom were All-Stars in 2024, have been at the center of several trade rumors since last summer. If the D-backs are serious about contending in a stacked NL West, it may take acquiring one of those elite relievers for them to hang around in the Wild Card race.
Related MLB Stories
- MLB EYEING IMAI: The Saitama Seibu Lions are reportedly considering posting Tatsuya Imai to MLB free agency after the 2025 season, potentially sending another elite Japanese pitcher to America. CLICK HERE
- ABREU TRADE RUMORS: With top prospect Roman Anthony on the verge of breaking into the big leagues, Wilyer Abreu could wind up being the odd man out in the Red Sox's outfield. CLICK HERE
- CAMERON MAKES HISTORY: Noah Cameron became the first left-handed pitcher to take a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first big league appearance in 58 years, guiding the Royals to a win over the Rays. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.