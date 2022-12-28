Atlanta Braves Sign Sean Murphy to Six-Year Extension

The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million extension through the 2028 season, the club announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2029.

The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million extension through the 2028 season, the club announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2029.

The Braves acquired Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade in which the club sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers two weeks ago.

The extension does not come as a surprise, as executive Alex Anthopolous has signed a majority of his club's core players to long-term extensions. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A's last March, and immediately signed him to an extension. Anthololous did the same with Murphy.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.