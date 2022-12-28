Atlanta Braves Sign Sean Murphy to Six-Year Extension
The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million extension through the 2028 season, the club announced on Twitter Tuesday night. The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2029.
The Braves acquired Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade in which the club sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers two weeks ago.
The extension does not come as a surprise, as executive Alex Anthopolous has signed a majority of his club's core players to long-term extensions. The Braves traded for first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A's last March, and immediately signed him to an extension. Anthololous did the same with Murphy.
