Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuna Jr. Provides Great Update on His Recovery From Torn ACL
We've seen the videos throughout the offseason, but now we've heard Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. say it: He feels great in his recovery from a torn left ACL. Though he's not expected to be ready for the start of the season, Acuna might not be out that deep into the 2025 campaign.
Per Braves Insider Grant McAuley on social media:
#Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke to the media today, doing the majority in English with Franco Garcia assisting only when needed.
Acuña said he feels 90-95% right now and much more stable than his first ACL surgery and rehab.
Acuna also tore his right ACL in the 2021 season, missing the Braves run to the World Series title that season.
The National League MVP in 2023, Acuna hit just .250 in his 49 games last year before getting hurt. He had only four homers and 15 RBI.
The 2023 season was one of the best seasons we've ever seen though, as he hit 41 homers, drove in 106 runs and stole 73 bases. He's arguably the best leadoff hitter in all of baseball.
The Braves are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the National League East and advance to the playoffs, where they were beaten in the wild card round by the San Diego Padres. However, with an (eventually) healthy Acuna and Spencer Strider, the team should be primed to challenge the Dodgers in the National League. In addition to those two, the Braves also missed Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies for large portions of 2024. If they remain healthy, they can challenge the Dodgers even further.
