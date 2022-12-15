Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Adam Frazier

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million contract with free agent infielder and outfielder Adam Frazier. After adding Frazier, here's a look at the Orioles' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Frazier has primarily played second base and both corner outfield positions over the course of his seven-year Major League Baseball career. He should see time at second base and in the outfield with the Orioles in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Orioles, as of Dec. 15, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Adley Rutschman .254/.362/.806

1B Ryan Mountcastle .250/.305/.729

2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

3B Gunnar Henderson .259/.348/.788

SS Jorge Mateo .221/.267/.646

LF Austin Hays .250/.306/.721

CF Cedric Mullins .258/.318/.721

RF Kyle Stowers .253/.306/.724

DH Anthony Santander .240/.318/.773

Infielder Ramon Urias will be in the mix for playing time, and prospects Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg could receive a big league promotion in 2023 as well. The Orioles still have time to add to their lineup this winter, too. Their offseason isn't over yet.

