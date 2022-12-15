Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Adam Frazier
The Baltimore Orioles added to their lineup Thursday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent Adam Frazier.
Frazier has primarily played second base and both corner outfield positions over the course of his seven-year Major League Baseball career. He should see time at second base and in the outfield with the Orioles in 2023.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Orioles, as of Dec. 15, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Adley Rutschman .254/.362/.806
1B Ryan Mountcastle .250/.305/.729
2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612
3B Gunnar Henderson .259/.348/.788
SS Jorge Mateo .221/.267/.646
LF Austin Hays .250/.306/.721
CF Cedric Mullins .258/.318/.721
RF Kyle Stowers .253/.306/.724
DH Anthony Santander .240/.318/.773
Infielder Ramon Urias will be in the mix for playing time, and prospects Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg could receive a big league promotion in 2023 as well. The Orioles still have time to add to their lineup this winter, too. Their offseason isn't over yet.
