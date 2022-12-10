Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Taijuan Walker

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies added depth to their pitching rotation, agreeing to terms with free agent Taijuan Walker on a four-year, $72 million contract.

The Phillies now have a top four starting pitchers in their rotation: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker.

The only spot in the rotation with a question mark is the no. 5 spot. Once the Walker signing is finalized, the Phillies will only have four starters on their active roster.

The Phillies could sign another starter, or promote a minor leaguer, in order to fill out their rotation. Top prospect Andrew Painter could be on the fast track to the majors. If he isn't ready for Opening Day, and the Phillies don't acquire another starter, then manager Rob Thomson will likely call upon Bailey Falter or Cristopher Sanchez, both of whom saw big league action last season.

As of Dec. 9, here's a look at seven potential starting pitchers the Phillies can choose from to fill out their pitching rotation in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Zack Wheeler: 12-7, 26 starts, 153 IP, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 4.79 SO/W, 144 ERA+

2) Aaron Nola: 11-13, 32 starts, 205 IP, 3.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8.10 SO/W, 125 ERA+

3) Ranger Suarez: 10-7, 29 starts, 155.1 IP, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.22 SO/W, 81 ERA+

4) Taijuan Walker: 12-5, 29 starts, 157.1 IP, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 2.93 SO/W, 111 ERA+

5) Andrew Painter: (Rookie)

6) Bailey Falter: 6-4, 16 starts, 84 IP, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 4.35 SO/W, 106 ERA+

7) Cristopher Sanchez: 2-2, 3 starts, 40 IP, 5.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 2.06 SO/W, 73 ERA+

