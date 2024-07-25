MLB Insider Pegs Miami Marlins Pitcher Trevor Rogers as Possible Trade Candidate
Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers is an "under-the radar" name to watch ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday afternoon.
Rogers is 1-9 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.550 WHIP and .274 batting average against this season, but he does still boast a 1.3 WAR. And while he is 0-2 over his last nine starts, he has a 3.14 ERA, 1.279 WHIP and .228 batting average against in that span.
The 26-year-old is under team control for both 2025 and 2026.
After making his MLB debut in 2020, Rogers fully broke out in 2021. He went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.150 WHIP, .218 batting average against and 3.5 WAR across 25 starts that season, getting named an All-Star and finishing runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Rogers is 6-22 with a 4.96 ERA, 1.502 WHIP and 1.0 WAR ever since that star-making turn, though. He was also limited to just four starts in 2023 due to a string of bicep, lat and shoulder injuries.
Still, Rogers showed how high his ceiling can be back in 2021, and he has been on a decent run over the past two months. Many of contenders are dealing with injuries or simply looking to round out their rotations, and the Marlins could be willing to help them out for the right price.
The Marlins already traded back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres back in May. According to most insiders and pundits, it's only a matter of time before Miami goes full fire sale and empties the cupboard.
All-Star closer Tanner Scott and All-Star outfielder/second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. are supposedly on the trade block themselves.
The 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is scheduled for July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.