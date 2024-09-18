Baltimore Orioles Jettison Potential Hall of Famer in Shocking Roster Move
Potential Hall of Famer closer Craig Kimbrel won a World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, but it doesn't look like he'll get a chance to win another one this year.
Kimbrel was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, meaning he will be traded or released in the coming days.
Signed before the season to take the place of the injured Felix Bautista, Kimbrel has put up some decent numbers. He's got 23 total saves and has struck out 73 batters in just 52.1 innings. That said, he's really struggled of late.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball Is Dead" podcast:
Craig Kimbrel had a 2.10 ERA through July 7. Batters had a .483 OPS against him.
He has an 11.50 ERA in 19 appearances since — 18 IP, 25 R, 17 BB. Batters have posted a 1.006 OPS against him over that stretch.
As a result of the DFA-ing, Kimbrel will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The question will then become whether or not any team wants to pick him, or if the league is just content to let him get to free agency in the offseason.
Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a World Champion. He has 440 career saves. His days as an elite closer might be over, but if he's willing to take a set-up role, he should have no problem finding a job again in the offseason.
The Orioles are now 4.0 games back in the American League East.
