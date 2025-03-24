Baltimore Orioles Manager Discusses When Former All-Star Could Join Rotation
According to Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, new addition Kyle Gibson hopes to join the starting rotation some time around May 1.
That comes from Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun on social media:
Another tidbit from Brandon Hyde’s pregame media session:
Kyle Gibson will spend April ramping up with the goal of joining the Orioles’ rotation “somewhere around” May 1. Gibson had already built up to 50-70 pitches before signing but Orioles have a plan for him.
Gibson, 37, is a 12-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Orioles and Cardinals. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 with Texas and owns a 112-108 career record. He's made 30 starts or more in each of the last three seasons. He pitched for the O's at the end of the 2023 season, helping them advance to the playoffs, and spoke highly of his return to Baltimore over the weekend.
Gibson's signing became a necessity for the organization after injuries to Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish. Bradish will be out through midseason as he battles back from elbow surgery, but Rodriguez's injury just occurred during spring training.
Eventually, the O's will pair Gibson with Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano.
The team will open up the regular season on Thursday, March 27 at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East while the Orioles finished second last year. They advanced to the playoffs, but were beaten in two games by the Kansas City Royals in the American League wild card round.
Related MLB Stories
LATEST ON SHANE: Shane McClanahan left Saturday's Tampa Bay Rays' game early with injury, but the news is better than anyone expected. CLICK HERE:
HENDERSON OUT FOR OPENING DAY: Gunnar Henderson, the stud shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles, won't be ready in time for Opening Day with injury. CLICK HERE:
PUIG WANTS BACK IN: Yasiel Puig reportedly spoke recently about how he wants another chance in Major League Baseball. He's now 34 years old and playing in Korea. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.