Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Gets Positive Injury News After Scare
UPDATE, Friday AM: Henderson's removal was precautionary and he will not get an MRI, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
And while that isn't a complete medical clearing, it's certainly good news and we can likely expect Henderson to be back in the lineup this weekend.
UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. ET THURS: Henderson left the game with lower right side discomfort, per MASN.
THURSDAY PM: Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson left Thursday's spring training game after just one inning.
There's been no official word from the O's, but Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun suggests possible instances where Henderson could have experienced some discomfort, leading to worried speculation among baseball fans.
Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson has left today’s game after one inning, replaced by Luis Vasquez in the field.
Unclear why, but Henderson tried to beat out a muffed groundball in the first. He also made a leaping catch in the field.
We will certainly wait for any official word, but Henderson's importance to the Orioles cannot be understated. Other reports indicated that Henderson exited this game with a trainer.
The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, leading the Orioles to a second-place finish in the American League East and a playoff berth. In addition to his home runs, he hit .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto.
Should Henderson miss any time at all this season, the Orioles could slide Jackson Holliday back over to shortstop, however, he's been working extensively to get better at second base.
The Orioles will hope that Henderson's issue is minor and will hope to have him ready for Opening Day, which comes up on March 27.
The O's will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener.
Related MLB Stories
HENDERSON EXITS: Andrew Benintendi wasn't the only player to leave a spring game early on Thursday, as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson left also. CLICK HERE:
HOERNER ON THE MEND: Nico Hoerner, who had flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, won't travel to Toyko for the season-opening Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE HONORS DAUGHTER: Aaron Judge's custom glove was all over social media on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.