Baseball Writers' Association of America to Introduce New Awards For 2026
The Baseball Writers' Association of America will add another set of end-of-season awards beginning next season.
According to a post on "X" from the official BBWAA account (@officialBBWAA), the organization voted to begin awarding the American League and National League Relief Pitcher of the Year awards beginning in 2026.
With those new additions, the BBWAA will vote on MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Career Excellence Award and Relief Pitcher of The Year starting in 2026.
In 2014, the MLB began its own Reliever of the Year honors for both the AL and NL. The AL honor is named after Mariano River and the NL award is named after Trevor Hoffman.
The winners of the existing MLB Reliever of the Year award is determined by a panel of nine retired relievers.
Josh Hader has won the most MLB Reliever of the Year awards. He won it three times with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018-19 and '21. His first time winning it marked the first time the award didn't go to a closer.
There are several more two-time Reliever of the Year winners. Craig Kimbrel won it in in 2014 (Atlanta Braves) and '17 (Boston Red Sox); Devin Williams won it twice in 2020 and '23 (Brewers); Kenley Jansen won it with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016-17; Liam Hendricks won it in 2020 (Oakland Athletics) and '21 (Chicago White Sox); Edwin Diaz won it in 2018 (Seattle Mariners) and '22 (New York Mets); and Emmanuel Clase won it in 2022 and '24 (Cleveland Guardians).
