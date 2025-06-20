MLB Announces Suspensions After Thursday's Padres-Dodgers Fracas
In the wake of a bruising series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, three of the series finale's principal actors will have to serve suspensions.
Padres pitcher Robert Suarez has been suspended three games, Major League Baseball announced in a Friday evening release. In addition, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and San Diego manager Mike Shildt have been suspended one game apiece. Roberts will serve his suspension during Friday's game against the Washington Nationals, and Shildt will serve his during the Padres' game against the Kansas City Royals.
Suarez hit Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani with a pitch Friday evening in the bottom of the ninth inning, and was immediately ejected because of what had taken place in the top half of the inning. Prior, Dodgers pitcher Jack Little had hit Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch—forcing him from the game and drawing both Roberts and Shildt from their dugouts.
Suarez is appealing the suspension and will be eligible to play until his appeal has been heard.
Ultimately, San Diego won the game 5–3—its only win of the four-game series.
The Padres currently trail Los Angeles by five games in the National League West division race.