Benches Clear as Tempers Flare Between Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres
The Washington Nationals were not quick to forget how Monday night's showdown with the San Diego Padres ended, and their frustrations were clear on Tuesday.
In their series opener against the Padres, the Nationals blew a three-run lead in extra innings and allowed a walk-off to Jurickson Profar. From there, Profar charged towards Washington's dugout, rubbing it in their faces after they had intentionally walked Luis Arraez to get to him.
Profar had also nearly been hit by a pitch during that decisive at-bat, which led to Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker going into the stands to confront with a Padres fan who called the play "cheap" and "bush league."
Tensions spilled over into game two of the series on Tuesday, with Profar once again at the center of the drama.
Catcher Keibert Ruiz got into it with Profar the moment he stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the first inning. Shortstop Manny Machado came charging in from the on-deck circle to get in on the action, and that caused both benches to clear.
Once play had resumed, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore hit Profar's back foot with a 98 mile-per-hour fastball. Gore was not ejected, but rather, Padres manager Mike Shildt got tossed when he came out to argue with third base umpire Adam Hamari.
Machado came up immediately after and belted a two-run home run that scored both Profar and himself.
The Nationals answered in the third, evening up the score on Lane Thomas' RBI triple to right. Winker then invited plenty of boos from the Petco Park crowd when he took Adam Mazur yard and put Washington on top 4-2.
San Diego retook the lead in the fifth, going up 5-4 on a pair of RBI singles. The Padres then went up 9-4 through six, courtesy of a Profar grand slam.
