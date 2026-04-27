Cubs vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres open an early-week series on Monday night at Petco Park, and both teams have gotten off to strong starts in 2026.

San Diego is in second in the NL West, sitting just a half-game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing on Sunday. The Padres have won seven of their last 10 games, and they have a 3.96 team ERA.

The Cubbies are also second in their division, sitting one-game back of the Cincinnati Reds after winning eight of their last 10 games. Chicago has the best run differential (+31) in the NL Central, a sign that it could continue to move up in the standings this season.

On Monday, one-time All-Star Matthew Boyd will make his fourth appearance of the season for the Cubs against Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez, who has gotten off to a fast start in 2026, posting a 1.88 ERA.

So, who has the edge in this battle between NL playoff contenders?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for Monday’s series opener, so let's take a look at the latest odds, the pitching matchup and more for Cubs vs. Padres.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+151)

Padres +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Cubs: -105

Padres: -115

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cubs vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

San Diego: Randy Vasquez (2-0, 1.88 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV, Marquee Sports Network

Cubs record: 17-11

Padres record: 18-9

Cubs vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+444)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger column why Machado is worth a look to go deep against the Cubs:

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is hitting just .209 with four home runs this season, but he’s homered twice in his last five games heading into Monday’s matchup.

The Padres are taking on the Chicago Cubs and lefty Matthew Boyd, who allowed a home run in his season debut and comes into this game with a 5.79 ERA.

Machado has dominated Boyd in his career, going 5-for-13 (.385) with two doubles and three runs batted in. So, I don’t mind him at this price to go deep on Monday.

After a slow start, Machado has started to turn things around, posting an .890 OPS over the last week of action.

Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Boyd has a shaky ERA to start the season, but his Fielding Independent Pitching (1.56) and his expected ERA (3.72) signal that he’s due for some positive regression as the season goes along. He has a pretty favorable matchup with the Padres, who are just 17th in runs scored and in the bottom 10 in the league in OPS.

Meanwhile, Vasquez has an expected ERA of 4.33 – well above his actual ERA – which makes him a little more volatile going forward this season. That being said, he’s allowed just 23 hits, six runs and eight walks in five starts, leading San Diego to a 5-0 record.

Both of these teams rank in the top 12 in MLB in ERA this season, and the Padres – despite an 18-9 record – are just 23rd in OPS.

The Cubs are a much better offensive team (fourth in OPS, fifth in runs scored), but I think this pitching matchup sets up well for a lower-scoring game. Boyd appears to be due for some positive regression, and Vasquez has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his five outings.

The UNDER is 15-11-1 in the Padres’ games this season, and I’ll ride that trend in Monday’s series opener.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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