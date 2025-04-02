Los Angeles Dodgers Snag Speedy Outfielder Esteury Ruiz in Trade With Athletics
The Athletics have traded outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the teams announced Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN's Alden González was first to report the move. Wednesday afternoon.
The A's designated Ruiz for assignment on Sunday. The 26-year-old had already been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on March 17, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster when the Athletics claimed left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
As was first reported by MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, the A's are receiving right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran in return for Ruiz. Duran is a 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 starting pitching prospect who owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.393 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career.
As for Ruiz, he saw action in just 29 big league games in 2024, batting .200 with two home runs, eight RBIs, five stolen bases, a .652 OPS, -1 defensive run saved and -0.1 WAR. He hit .121 with a .323 OPS across 17 Cactus League games this spring.
In 2023, Ruiz was a regular member of the Athletics' lineup, appearing in 132 games. He led the American League with 67 stolen bases that season, hitting .254 with five home runs, 47 RBIs, -20 defensive runs saved, a .654 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.
Ruiz will get a chance to revive his career in the Dodgers' organization, although it remains to be seen if or when he will get a shot in the majors. Teoscar Hernández, Michael Conforto and Andy Pages currently make up Los Angeles' starting outfield, with utility men Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor – plus star shortstop Mookie Betts – able to chip in when needed.
Former top prospect James Outman and veteran Eddie Rosario are among the notable outfielders Ruiz will be suiting up alongside with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
