Boston Red Sox Insider Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised if Team Traded Outfielder
According to Boston Red Sox Insider Rob Bradford of WEEI, he wouldn't be surprised if the Red Sox traded an outfielder in order to break up their logjam at the position.
He made the declaration on the 'Jones and Keefe' show on Thursday.
However, as Bradford notes, the team doesn't have to make a deal, and they don't have to make a deal right now. They may want to wait until the trade deadline in order to see if anyone gets injured and the problem goes away naturally. They could also wait until the offseason.
Right now, the Red Sox have five outfielders essentially for four spots: Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela and Masataka Yoshida. Only three outfielders can play at a time, with one going to the designated hitter spot. This doesn't include Rob Refsnyder, who plays vs. left-handed pitchers.
Given that Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, he's not getting moved, and Rafaela isn't likely getting moved, either, considering he signed a $50 million extension before last season. Yoshida has 2.5 years and approximately $45 million left on his deal, so he's hard to move as well. That leaves Duran, the MVP of the All-Star Game last year, and Abreu, who won a Gold Glove last season.
If the Red Sox wait until the offseason, they may be able to unload Yoshida's deal with a more manageable two years and $36 million left, but Duran's name has popped up in speculation.
The Red Sox entered play on Thursday in a tie for the third and final wild card spot, so if they were to move someone, they'd likely want a major league piece back.
