Boston Red Sox to Promote Top Prospect Roman Anthony to Big Leagues
The Boston Red Sox are promoting baseball's top prospect, outfielder Roman Anthony, to the major leagues, according to a report from Christopher Smith of Mass Live.
In a corresponding roster move, the Red Sox have designated reliever Robert Stock for assignment.
The 21-year-old former 2022 second-round pick has risen the minor league ranks with a vengeance, and has earned plenty of praise along the way. Anthony, along with infielders Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, are seen as the future of the Red Sox. All three are now in the big leagues.
Anthony has played 58 games this season for Triple A Worcester, where he has hit .288 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. His 10th and (presumably) final home run as a full-time player in Triple A was a 497-foot blast on Saturday night.
The decision to call up Anthony comes after Boston took two of three from the first-place New York Yankees. There is a sense of urgency in Boston, and promoting Anthony to add his pop to the lineup is a sign that the franchise still believes they can compete for a playoff spot this season.