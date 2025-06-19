Red Sox Infielder Kristian Campbell Demoted to Triple A Worcester
The suddenly surging Boston Red Sox have optioned infielder Kristian Campbell to Triple A Worcester, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Campbell, who won the starting second baseman job out of spring training, was the first of Boston's three top prospects to make the major leagues. He slashed .301/.407/.495 in April, but has struggled ever since. Since May 1, Campbell is hitting .159/.243/.222 and Boston is now offering him an opportunity to reset in the minor leagues.
Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract this spring after winning the starting job, and is considered a fundamental piece of Boston's future. But with Wilyer Abreu set to return from the injured list, Boston now has depth in the infield and can give Campbell time to return to form.
The Red Sox are 39-37 on the season, and have won eight of their last 10 and now sit just 4.5 games out of first place in the AL East entering play Thursday.
Boston has a weekend series on tap in San Francisco against Rafael Devers and the Giants.