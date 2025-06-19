SI

Red Sox Infielder Kristian Campbell Demoted to Triple A Worcester

Campbell won the second baseman job out of spring training and started the season hot before cooling off considerably at the plate.

Mike McDaniel

Boston Red Sox infielder Kristian Campbell has been optioned to Triple A Worcester.
The suddenly surging Boston Red Sox have optioned infielder Kristian Campbell to Triple A Worcester, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Campbell, who won the starting second baseman job out of spring training, was the first of Boston's three top prospects to make the major leagues. He slashed .301/.407/.495 in April, but has struggled ever since. Since May 1, Campbell is hitting .159/.243/.222 and Boston is now offering him an opportunity to reset in the minor leagues.

Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract this spring after winning the starting job, and is considered a fundamental piece of Boston's future. But with Wilyer Abreu set to return from the injured list, Boston now has depth in the infield and can give Campbell time to return to form.

The Red Sox are 39-37 on the season, and have won eight of their last 10 and now sit just 4.5 games out of first place in the AL East entering play Thursday.

Boston has a weekend series on tap in San Francisco against Rafael Devers and the Giants.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

