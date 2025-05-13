Fastball

Brady's Spin: New York Yankees Broadcaster Doesn't Deserve Grief From Radio Host

Yankees' radio broadcaster Dave Sims took off the weekend series in West Sacramento so he could go to Seattle early and catch up with friends from his previous job, bringing out an interesting response from WFAN host Boomer Esiason.

Brady Farkas

Boomer Esiason during the game of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in 2017.
Boomer Esiason during the game of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in 2017. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

Remember on Monday, when WFAN radio host (and former NFL quarterback) Boomer Esiason took a shot at new New York Yankees radio broadcaster Dave Sims?

You can see the full clip here, but Sims skipped out on the team's weekend series in West Sacramento against the Athletics in order to spend a few extra days in Seattle before the Yankees played the Mariners. Sims spent the last 18 years in Seattle and evidently wanted to catch up with friends and the area he lived for nearly a third of his life.

My position? Esiason is out of line, and he needs to understand this particular point, which I made on Tuesday's Refuse to Lose podcast.

​Yankee ​broadcasters ​on ​television ​routinely ​skip ​the ​west ​coast ​trip. ​​ ​I've ​lived ​in ​New ​York ​for ​20 ​years ​of ​my ​life, ​right? ​Michael ​Kay is ​almost ​never ​in ​Seattle ​on ​television. ​Okay? ​Even ​right ​now, ​I ​was ​watching ​the ​game (Monday) and ​I ​had ​to ​watch ​on ​New ​York ​television ​because ​the ​Mariners ​feed ​is ​blacked ​out on ​MLB.​tv, and ​it ​was ​former ​reliever ​Jeff ​Nelson ​and ​some ​guy ​I'd ​never ​heard ​of ​doing ​the ​Yankees ​broadcast. ​Michael ​Kay wasn't there. ​Oftentimes, ​they'll ​send ​Ryan ​Ruocco ​there, ​but ​I ​think ​Ryan's ​doing ​WNBA ​games ​right ​now ​for ​ESPN, ​so ​he's ​not ​on ​these ​broadcasts. ​So ​I'm ​so ​used ​to ​Yankee ​broadcasters ​skipping ​the ​west ​coast ​trip, ​that ​I ​never ​even ​gave ​a ​second ​thought ​to 'is ​it ​a ​big ​deal ​that ​their ​radio ​guy ​is ​doing ​the ​same ​thing?'

The Yankees and Mariners will play again on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. New York is 24-17 and in first place in the American League East. The Mariners are 22-18 and in first place in the American League West.

You can listen to the full podcast episode below:

Related MLB Stories

OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:

UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:

NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News