Brady's Spin: New York Yankees Broadcaster Doesn't Deserve Grief From Radio Host
Remember on Monday, when WFAN radio host (and former NFL quarterback) Boomer Esiason took a shot at new New York Yankees radio broadcaster Dave Sims?
You can see the full clip here, but Sims skipped out on the team's weekend series in West Sacramento against the Athletics in order to spend a few extra days in Seattle before the Yankees played the Mariners. Sims spent the last 18 years in Seattle and evidently wanted to catch up with friends and the area he lived for nearly a third of his life.
My position? Esiason is out of line, and he needs to understand this particular point, which I made on Tuesday's Refuse to Lose podcast.
Yankee broadcasters on television routinely skip the west coast trip. I've lived in New York for 20 years of my life, right? Michael Kay is almost never in Seattle on television. Okay? Even right now, I was watching the game (Monday) and I had to watch on New York television because the Mariners feed is blacked out on MLB.tv, and it was former reliever Jeff Nelson and some guy I'd never heard of doing the Yankees broadcast. Michael Kay wasn't there. Oftentimes, they'll send Ryan Ruocco there, but I think Ryan's doing WNBA games right now for ESPN, so he's not on these broadcasts. So I'm so used to Yankee broadcasters skipping the west coast trip, that I never even gave a second thought to 'is it a big deal that their radio guy is doing the same thing?'
The Yankees and Mariners will play again on Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. New York is 24-17 and in first place in the American League East. The Mariners are 22-18 and in first place in the American League West.
You can listen to the full podcast episode below:
