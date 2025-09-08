Media Members Squabble Online After Giants Refuse to Let Jaxson Dart Talk to Press
Jaxson Dart did not play in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. Instead, he stood on the sideline and watched starter Russell Wilson complete 17-of-37 passes for 168 yards. After the game, Wilson told the media that he thought the Giants had competed their butts off, which did not sit well with fans.
We don't know how Dart felt about the result of the game or what he experienced in his first regular season game because he did not speak to the media. He was going to, but according to The Star Ledger's Darryl Slater, the Giants shut down the interview, and on top of that, the team hasn't been letting Jameis Winston talk to the media either.
An NFL team not allowing players to speak to the media seems like a story, but WFAN's Shaun Morash disagreed and argued there was no reason for anyone to speak with Dart because he didn't play. In turn, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand called him out for "a very bad take." The two then began to debate on social media.
Unfortunately, if the Giants have their way, we'll never know where Dart stands on whether or not Dart is worth talking to.