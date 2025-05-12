Popular New York Radio Host Takes Shot at New York Yankees Radio Broadcaster
The New York Yankees are in Seattle for a series with the Mariners beginning on Monday night, and Yankees' radio broadcaster Dave Sims will be back in action after taking the last series off.
Evidently Sims, who spent 18 years with the Mariners, didn't go to West Sacramento for the weekend series with the Athletics so he could get more time catching up with people and sights in Seattle.
That rubbed popular New York radio host, and former NFL quarterback, Boomer Esiason, the wrong way.
Speaking on Monday's "Boomer and Gio," Esiason exclaimed "What are you doing? You just took the Yankee job! It's supposed to be the job of your life." He also compared Sims to former Yankees broadcaster John Sterling, who rarely missed games at all. Sterling retired at the end of last season, allowing Sims to get the job.
Outside of Sims' return to Seattle, the series will feature two first-place teams going at it. The Mariners enter play at 22-17 and in first place in the American League West, though they just lost three straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. The Yankees are 23-17 and lead the American League East. They just won the series against the A's.
The Mariners will send right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock to the mound in game one of the series while the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt.
Hancock is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA filling in for the injured George Kirby. Schmidt, who has dealt with his own injuries, is 0-1 with a 4.79 ERA.
