Braves' A.J. Minter Posts Farewell Tribute to Dansby Swanson on Instagram

Following Saturday's news that free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson would be leaving the Atlanta Braves to sign a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, one of Swanson's former Braves teammates, A.J. Minter, became the first to publicly acknowledge Swanson's departure.
Relief pitcher A.J. Minter took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram story, recognizing Swanson.

Minter posted a picture with Swanson, and captioned the photo saying, "Definitely sad to see you go, but I'm beyond happy for you. I couldn't ask for a better leader and more importantly a better person. You gave everything to the city of Atlanta and your teammates, and for that we thank you for everything @dansbyswanson. You'll always be a World Series champion".

Swanson reposted the photo and caption to his own Instagram story, adding a caption that reads, "Love you forever my brother".

Minter and Swanson's teams faced each other in the SEC from 2013 through 2015, as Swanson attended Vanderbilt University and Minter attended Texas A&M. Both players were selected in the early rounds of the 2015 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, albeit by different teams. After the Arizona Diamondbacks traded Swanson to the Braves for starting pitcher Shelby Miller after Swanson's first minor league season, Minter and Swanson were teammates in the Braves' farm system. Swanson made his Major League debut in 2016, and Minter followed in his footsteps, makings his first big league appearance a year later.

Minter is under club control with the Braves through 2024.

