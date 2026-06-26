Breaking Down MLB's Early-Season Firings With Carlos Mendoza Out

It's just June 26, but it has been a bad year for managers across Major League Baseball, to say the least.

We're just about at the midway point in the 2026 Major League Baseball season in general and yet we have now seen three managers get the boot. On Friday, the latest was New York Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets announced the news on X.

It's Been A Tough Year For MLB Managers

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's not overtly shocking to see the Mets make a change. Right now, they are in 34-47 on the season, despite the second-highest tax payroll in baseball at just over $376.7 million. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers are ahead of the Mets at over $421.4 million.

With Mendoza out the door, he's now the third manager who has gotten fired this season, joining Alex Cora, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, and Rob Thomson, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on April 25. The Phillies fired Thomson just a few days later and then offered their manager role to Cora, who declined. At that time, the Mets doubled down on Mendoza and publicly backed him. At the time, the Mets were 10-21. Since then, New York went 24-26.

Seeing this many managers fired at this point in the season certainly isn't common. Last year, Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies (40 games), Derek Shelton of the Pittsburgh Pirates (38 games) and Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles (43 games) were all fired in the first half of the season. It had been a while before the 2025 season that we saw something like this.

Before the 2025 season, there hadn't been a season with at least three firings before the midway point in the season since 2015. That year, the Phillies (74 games), San Diego Padres (55 games), Miami Marlins (38 games), and Milwaukee Brewers (25 games) all made changes before game No. 82. Now, it has been two straight years.

This year, the Red Sox fired Cora after 27 (10-17) games. The Phillies fired Thomson after 28 games (9-19). The Mets fired Mendoza after 81 games exactly (34-47). For the Red Sox, the move hasn't worked out. Boston is 33-46 on the season. The Phillies, on the other hand, turned their season around. Philadelphia is 45-36 on the season to this point.

It certainly hasn't been the best year for managers around the league. Now, there's another opening to watch out for. Cora arguably is the best manager available right now, but he already turned down the Phillies job earlier in the season.